The Most Preferred Aluminum heads

Hey everyone, how's it going, I know this has been a forever on going topic, but really would like some advice/help on a decision that I'm currently progressing with my build.



- Quick recap, the bottom end of my 306 in my Fox is more or less on its way out, (burning oil, carbon burn plugs, smoking moderately, signs of piston rings) etc.



So I picked up a 302 shortblock (from a 2001 Ford Explorer 5.0) that I sent out to a machine shop and to have it honed / freshen up, with new components.



everything is great, It's just now I'm somewhat stuck on what to decide on which heads to go with my motor, which is still a stock OEM bottom end, ( just a new fresh rebuild)



Also noted I also have a Trickflow Stage 2 cam that I have to go with it, just now debating to go with either AFR -165, Trickflow 170s or maybe Promaxx or GT40 (If I were to go on a budget) but most important know what would most likely work with my stock piston ( definitely checking the PTV clearance beforehand)



I'm basically putting my old setup on the new shortblock, just with the added on new cam (TFS Stage 2) and the aluminum heads that I'm debating on getting.



My setup is primarily this

- 650 Holley Carb ( have a spare 750 carb to use If necessary )

- Ford racing dual plane Intake

- headers /2.5 inch off road exhaust / 10 series Flows)

- aluminum Heads / Cam

- T5 5speed

- 3: 73 gears (May go with 4.10s or 4.30 but still on the fence)



Main goal is to have a nice stout 302 that will either hit between 280- 320rwhp, or have the Ingredients to hit high 12s and I'll be happy for the most part.



What would be your preferred Aluminum head setup to go with a basic 302 build, AFR, Trickflow, Brodix, Promaxx? I greatly appreciate any input/advice.