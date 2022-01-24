The next "big" project for my Cobra

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
So I went to the local Pull-A-Part over the weekend looking for some parts for my girlfriend's Sequoia and picked up some 03 convertible seats for my Cobra. I'm copying @Enzio :D

I bought the seats on fleabay a long time ago. But they were out of a 03 mustang.
I just took the stock rails off the new seats and put my rails from the cobra on them. It's a tight fit but they work. I also had to remove the cover on the seat coil spring (helps assist the tilt of the seat back) to get them to fit. They're a little wider than the stock seats.
@extra_stout. Here's some pictures of the seats. The cover on the spring had to come off as there was not enough room with the lower seat belt retractor. IMG_3309.JPG IMG_3310.JPG IMG_3311.JPG IMG_3312.JPG
I don't have any pics of them. They're not in the best shape or anything, but the foam looked to be intact. The leather (or vinyl...? :shrug: ) is separating at the seams in a couple places and one of them has a hole that was punched through from some other junk laying on the floor, so they'll need recovered - which is fine. They're grey and my interior is black. I looked on LMR's site last night, couldn't believe the price for just the fronts! I paid less than that for the complete upholstery kit for my seats a few years ago! But as I think Enzio said, they're more supportive, so they're gonna be an upgrade. :nice:
 
Especially if you have the lumbar! I don't have back issues but driving any distance at all in the old seats left me feeling...old. Wait...
 
