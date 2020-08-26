The Night of the Gila Monster. 78 Ford Fairmont Build (By phase)

CarMichael Angelo

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
I decided that the old thread had gotten off message. It was entirely too bloated, way too long, and impossible to see what had been done over the last 6 years. The plan to resuscitate this build required that I kill off the old thread entirely, and attack it from a more concise, less convoluted direction. If it’s possible ( without too much involved maintenance) I’ll break the thing up into small segments: A1. The subject. 1. Body/Paint 2. Chassis, 3. Suspension, 4. steering, 5. Brakes, 6. Interior, 7. Engine, 8. Transmission, and 9. Electrical. ( You’d think I could find 10 separate segments,..but...WTF)
What I won’t do is revisit the old parts of the progress. The old drivetrain, the old interior, the failed attempts, and the revised versions will not get any recognition. They will not exist, it never happened. What will end up happening ( as I imagine it), the old and the new are gonna merge.

So,....Here goes:

A1. The subject: (How is it that you see what I don’t see?)

It came in August 2013. The first time I’ve actually bought a car “ sight unseen”.
I wanted a starting platform that wasn't a rust bucket, wasn't molested, and was stock to its core.
yello mont.jpg

yello mont dash.jpg

yello mont tail.jpg

This was the way it came.....What was the plan?......
 

