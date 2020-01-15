Here it is. My 1990 Mustang LX coupe. While on a business trip in Phoenix i made the "mistake" of searching the local classified for foxes. I had previously owned one 2 years prior but foolishly crashed it.. young and dumb right. I have had an obsession with fox mustangs since a was a young kid so naturally, I had to have another. Anyway, I arranged to buy it and shipped in home to Maine. It had a ton of good parts, a new paint job, and most importantly IT WAS RUST FREE. People up this was claim to have "rust free" cars that needs strut towers and other rust repair. Anyways, here it is when I bought it:The bodywork and paintjob was ugly, it ran poorly, and it was ugly in general. It had a T5 and a rebuilt 302 mated with edelbrock heads with ARP studs, edelbrock intake, unknown cam, 1.7 crane rockers, BBK intake, 30lb injectors, BBK shorty heads, catted H pipe, and flowmasters. For brakes it had a 5 lug swap, Baer fronts with 13 inch drilled/slotted rotors and SN95 calipers in the rear. Suspension work included a QA1 kmember, BBK lowering springs, AGX struts, BBK rear control arms, and BBK SFC. I knew this would be a perfect starting point for my build.