The quest for 8’s

Well if you are putting it in a t bucket hang on when you hit the 'go' peddle. Really it won't matter what you put it in that's under 4500 lbs, you will still need to hang on.

Now if you are stuffing that into a mustang, and that is what I am going to guess since this is a mustang forum, and judging by the title it appears you are baiting the members here to get into a 'hating' match, I would advise not to go there,

You can't find a 'I put a LS in a mustang' forum?

Spend a little time searching the threads here to see how many LS swaps we have.

I can remember 1. The build is/was a serious drag car but not heard from him in a while.

I would suggest changing the title to something a little less combative and show us your skills as a builder.

Remember this is a Mustang forum but we like most any well built cars.

JMO