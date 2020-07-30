The quest for a 9 second street car

L

LStangX

New Member
Jul 30, 2020
3
0
1
34
Exeter, Pa
New to the mustang world. Building a 2002 new edge with a 5.3 th400 combo. I know its sacrilegious but its what i have. Oh and she will have a big ol s475 t6 strapped on as well. Now to figure out where all these pieces go lol.
 

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
17,245
5,560
193
polk county florida
Well if you are putting it in a t bucket hang on when you hit the 'go' peddle. Really it won't matter what you put it in that's under 4500 lbs, you will still need to hang on.
Now if you are stuffing that into a mustang, and that is what I am going to guess since this is a mustang forum, and judging by the title it appears you are baiting the members here to get into a 'hating' match, I would advise not to go there,
You can't find a 'I put a LS in a mustang' forum?
Spend a little time searching the threads here to see how many LS swaps we have.
I can remember 1. The build is/was a serious drag car but not heard from him in a while.
I would suggest changing the title to something a little less combative and show us your skills as a builder.
Remember this is a Mustang forum but we like most any well built cars.
JMO
 
L

LStangX

New Member
Jul 30, 2020
3
0
1
34
Exeter, Pa
Your right. I grew up bowtie, but realized the mustang is a much better and able platform. Not a fan of mod motors and coyotes are nice, but expensive and cannot handle the power of an iron ls. I know that may make some people mad but facts are facts. I will try to show as much progress as i can.
 
