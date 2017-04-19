Progress Thread The Ragged Gt Thread-little To No Progress Made-Garage Art

RaggedGT

RaggedGT

check back later..
Mod Dude
Jul 20, 2014
4,291
2,890
193
36
Taylorsville ky
www.stangnet.com
Alright guys, after two years of neglect-I'm going to fix my mustang. This is the summer I finally change the transmission and replace key parts of the exhaust.
But... Until I have the new (to Me.) transmission and other parts-I'm going to work on some other issues

First Project-Remove the Purple window tint. The door glass and windshield are a non issue . The back window-with the defroster is what I'm scared of. So guys who know,how do I peel the tint off without stripping the coating off the defroster strips?
IMG_0062.JPG
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1376.JPG
    IMG_1376.JPG
    874.5 KB · Views: 243

  • Sponsors(?)


Black1987

Black1987

my wife Bedazzled my input shaft
10 Year Member
Jan 9, 2011
1,056
591
174
NC
RaggedGT said:
Alright guys, after two years of neglect-I'm going to fix my mustang. This is the summer I finally change the transmission and replace key parts of the exhaust.
But... Until I have the new (to Me.) transmission and other parts-I'm going to work on some other issues

First Project-Remove the Purple window tint. The door glass and windshield are a non issue . The back window-with the defroster is what I'm scared of. So guys who know,how do I peel the tint off without stripping the coating off the defroster strips?
IMG_0062.JPG
Click to expand...


Mmmm I thought Aprils fools day was two weeks ago.......

Do work and more pictures :O_o:
 
RaggedGT

RaggedGT

check back later..
Mod Dude
Jul 20, 2014
4,291
2,890
193
36
Taylorsville ky
www.stangnet.com
RaggedGT

RaggedGT

check back later..
Mod Dude
Jul 20, 2014
4,291
2,890
193
36
Taylorsville ky
www.stangnet.com
@Davedacarpainter -without mucking up your paint thread with more non fox paint questions, and without starting a new other auto thread ,I have some questions..Again..lol

1995 Crown Vic LX. I've owned it since '06. 5 years ago I had it repainted. It's the factory pearl/green color. It was an 8 out of 10 then,it's been parked the last few years,so it's worse now lol.
My main issues are- I have an aluminum hood-I replaced the hood with a JY hood when it went to paint. There is an area (un pictured.Will take pics tomorrow) peeling. It's about the size of a kodiak can.
I have rust bubbles in both wheel wells , how far out will I need to sand it down, What's the best way to fix the bubbles . How hard will it be to match 5 year old pearl paint?
Long winded questions dave. But as always-I appreciate any and all advice you are willing to share :)

IMG_1714.JPG
IMG_1712.JPG
IMG_1713.JPG
 
Davedacarpainter

Davedacarpainter

I think I've messed my pants
SN Certified Technician
Nov 28, 2015
11,693
11,408
203
58
Discordia
Dang Chris, those bubbles may be trouble.

Your problem probably won't be on the surface level of the panel, I bet they go down deeper into the underlying layers. You'll,need to grind the paint away from the outer panel to see if it's more than just some surface rust causing the bubbling. I don't mean to be a downer brother, I've seen that before.

Whatever your issues with the hood, they'll be easy next to those bubbles.

I bet the rot is in the underlying panel. It can be fixed, but you'll have to do some cutting, replacing to fix it.
 
  • Like
Reactions: RaggedGT
RaggedGT

RaggedGT

check back later..
Mod Dude
Jul 20, 2014
4,291
2,890
193
36
Taylorsville ky
www.stangnet.com
Yeah Dave-that's what I thought you where going to say.....:( lol

But .. I was ready for that answer, and will move forward towards fixing the bubbles :)

Also I forgot the hood pics..
 
5.0Droptop

5.0Droptop

...all those nights we shared, and you're a dude??
I'm Special
May 15, 2002
1,775
1,126
233
49
Indiana
Mustang5L5 said:
Rent a steamer and steam it off.

There's also a method of using black trash bags, spraying an ammonia/water mix on it and sticking it to the tint and parking in the sun.

Both methods loosen up the glues and the tint peels off.
Click to expand...

this is method my tint guy suggested for DIY removal.
 
  • Like
Reactions: RaggedGT
RaggedGT

RaggedGT

check back later..
Mod Dude
Jul 20, 2014
4,291
2,890
193
36
Taylorsville ky
www.stangnet.com
Just posting to remind myself that I like my car and want to drive it again. So I'm going to post some old info that has led to it currently being driveway/garage art-

When I originally bought the car,it had been parked for a little over a year due to a bad radiator and a transmission leak,plus the owners lack of interest in it anymore.

I took it to the garage I work at. I flushed the cooling system,changed the thermostat and all the hoses. Replaced the radiator and serpentine belt.
I put it on the rack to check out the transmission leak,looked like the trans pan and the dip stick tube where leaking. So I drained the pan and converter,changed the filter and gasket,and replaced the dipstick O rings.
Life was good for the rest of the summer. Only issue I was having was reverse,it felt like it was in a bind when backing up and took about 5 seconds to engage when shifted into reverse. I parked it for the winter-which back then was under a car cover in the back yard lol. Once warm weather set back in I took off the car cover and went about topping off all the fluids ,and the transmission was Dry. 5 qts of Mercon V it was full.
I looked around for where the fluid went,only place I could find was around the electrical connector on the passenger side of the trans.
I drove it for the next few days and after about 50-60 miles the fluid was very low. Electrical connector was soaked. I filled it up and let it sit for a couple days with a drain pan under it.there was about 3 qts in the pan by the second day lol.
The leak got a lot worse in a very short time,as well as reverse got harder and harder to use.
 
RaggedGT

RaggedGT

check back later..
Mod Dude
Jul 20, 2014
4,291
2,890
193
36
Taylorsville ky
www.stangnet.com
With the leak and reverse issues getting worse- I shopped around for a rebuild. After a few $1,600-2,200 dollar quotes I set out to find a used transmission .
Low and behold- a friend of a friend had a perfectly good Jasper rebuilt Aod-e sitting his garage that he knew worked perfectly and would sell for $300 bucks. So I bought it and pulled mine.
IMG_1959.JPG
IMG_1960.JPG

While I had it a part. I plugged off the smog ports in the back of the cylinder heads and replaced the rear main seal.
IMG_1962.JPG


I replaced the pump seal,tailshaft seal,pan gasket and filter. I put a new speed sensor and mlps switch on the 'New to Me' transmission and put it back in.
IMG_1961.JPG
 
  • Like
Reactions: A5literMan and 95BlueStallion
RaggedGT

RaggedGT

check back later..
Mod Dude
Jul 20, 2014
4,291
2,890
193
36
Taylorsville ky
www.stangnet.com
While it was on the jackstands,and because it was way to loud and full of leaks-I cut off the glass packs,replaced the mid pipes and put on a set of two chamber thrush mufflers
IMG_1963.JPG


After it was all back together and Running I took it for a drive. Wouldn't shift. Tried to manually shift-no change,tried adjusting the shifter linkeage,the mlps ,no change,took it on a longer drive. Started shifting-only from second to third,after bouncing off the rev limiter and then immediately downshifted back to second as soon as I let off the throttle.
IMG_1965.JPG

That's how it sits now, basically stuck in second gear. Spent days trying to figure it out,even swapped the torque converter from the original trans back in-still stuck .....
The Brightside.. Picking up another New to me transmission next week-with a 90 day warranty :)



I know these posts are useless ramblings - but it's motivation to fix that damn thing lol
 
  • Like
Reactions: A5literMan, 95BlueStallion and Davedacarpainter
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
  • Locked
Expired 96 Gt 248a With Suspected Spun Bearing
Replies
4
Views
1K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
a3evox
A
FastDriver
  • Sticky
Progress Thread Technical Thread/how-to Index
Replies
7
Views
44K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
8
  • Locked
FS: 1993 LX 5.0 347 stroker reef blue/black int.
Replies
36
Views
13K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
87nitemare
8
drag0nfan's04GT
Window tint scratch problem is fixed without felt
Replies
4
Views
10K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Kilgore Trout
K
Top Bottom