Just posting to remind myself that I like my car and want to drive it again. So I'm going to post some old info that has led to it currently being driveway/garage art-



When I originally bought the car,it had been parked for a little over a year due to a bad radiator and a transmission leak,plus the owners lack of interest in it anymore.



I took it to the garage I work at. I flushed the cooling system,changed the thermostat and all the hoses. Replaced the radiator and serpentine belt.

I put it on the rack to check out the transmission leak,looked like the trans pan and the dip stick tube where leaking. So I drained the pan and converter,changed the filter and gasket,and replaced the dipstick O rings.

Life was good for the rest of the summer. Only issue I was having was reverse,it felt like it was in a bind when backing up and took about 5 seconds to engage when shifted into reverse. I parked it for the winter-which back then was under a car cover in the back yard lol. Once warm weather set back in I took off the car cover and went about topping off all the fluids ,and the transmission was Dry. 5 qts of Mercon V it was full.

I looked around for where the fluid went,only place I could find was around the electrical connector on the passenger side of the trans.

I drove it for the next few days and after about 50-60 miles the fluid was very low. Electrical connector was soaked. I filled it up and let it sit for a couple days with a drain pan under it.there was about 3 qts in the pan by the second day lol.

The leak got a lot worse in a very short time,as well as reverse got harder and harder to use.