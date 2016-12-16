MustangIIMatt
Easy there, this ain't a dating site.
15 Year Member
-
- Mar 7, 2002
-
- 9,037
-
- 4,775
-
- 224
Some of you are familiar with my car. It's a 1975 Ford Mustang II Ghia Coupe with a 302 and a C4 automatic.
For those not familiar with it, here's a little background:
I bought the car in 2012, a barely running/driving former bracket racing car that had been in storage for over 10 years, had electrical problems, and was running high 12s with traction issues when it went into storage. The car had a ton of issues including; a badly cobbled-together electrical system, badly oxidized paint, too big of a carburetor, leaf spring U-bolts that had reached the end of their life (as I found out when I broke one on the drive home!) a rusty roof due to vinyl top rot, a leaking auxiliary fuel tank, no horn, no heat or a/c, a leaking power steering pump, a leaking fuel pump, seized rear brakes, and dry-rotted tires.
In spite of all of that, I bought it anyway, because it had a potent powertrain (302 bored .040 over, Comp cam, Edelbrock Performer RPM intake, milled and ported heads with 2.02/1.60 valves, harland-sharp roller rockers, a Holley 670 street avenger carburetor, heddman headers, a built C4 with a shift kit, stall converter, hurst shifter, and what I was told was a 4.56 gear with a Detroit Locker) and once I got it running for the guy that owned it, I fell in love with it, and had to have it.
Over the years I've done quite a bit to the car. I've replaced everything in the rear brakes, as well as the master cylinder. I've removed the 14" chrome steelies that were on it and switched it over to chrome ponies. I installed MSD's Atomic EFI. I've repaired/replaced the most dangerous of the bad wiring. I've upgraded the headlights to something more 21st century (can be seen in the "essential tech" sticky), I've replaced the worn-out 40-year-old seat belts (I honestly consider this the most important thing any of us with an older car can do!), repaired the rear suspension, installed a 3" cowl scoop (will be changing that again, hood and scoop are splitting, in spite of there being rivets under the fiberglass to hold the two together), completely overhauled and upgraded the inadequate cooling system, and much more.
I'm starting this thread for several reasons.
1. I've been in a rut lately. I've got all kinds of parts stocked up, including a set of Stumpy's subframe connectors and traction bars. A brand-new fuel tank and sending unit so I can get that cheap fuel cell out of my trunk and not have to smell fumes anymore when driving. New quarter windows, interior panels, and exterior trim to finish the conversion from a vinyl-top Ghia to a regular coupe (as far as the roof is concerned) a new headliner, a set of Mazda RX8 front seats, and so much more that is just sitting because I haven't messed with the car in months. I last started it over a month ago (in my defense, I did have gallbladder removal surgery 3 1/2 weeks ago, so the car hasn't been my biggest concern as of late), haven't driven it in two months, and all the while, I'm paying State Farm $50/month to insure the thing.
2. In my time off, I've done a lot of reading on the forums. Reading threads like:
@madmike1157 's freaking AMAZING Fairmont thread: http://www.stangnet.com/mustang-for...the-gila-monster.871263/page-235#post-9017576 (and I don't like Fairmonts!)
Hadley's build thread over on MustangII.net: http://mustangii.net/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=13074 (One of my favorite build threads, I've actually referenced it for tech help on a few things over the years).
And these two ongoing threads by @rusty428cj and @Marcolivier
http://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/what-to-do-with-my-frankenstein.893032/
http://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/1978-mustang-i-i.877637/
It's been inspiring to read these (in same cases multiple times) and re-whetted my appetite for getting off my ass and getting things done with my car.
3. It's time to or get off the pot, and frankly, I don't want to sell it, I've done too much and spent too much money to want to ditch the car now.
4. It's going to be one hell of a show for everyone. Previous owner screwed some stuff up on this car, I've screwed some stuff up on this car... it'll be a good laugh at the least, and possibly save some trouble for others.
I'll add some pictures of before/after and where we're at now to put some perspective on this, and do my best to keep it up to date.
