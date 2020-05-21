OK its not really secret and I have found a few good threads on here about a few ways to approach it from under the car and on top using extensions and such, but why? I am talking about the top bolt, the bottom bolt is easy from under the car but the top isn't. Some have tired with small ratchets and others with long extensions, some say take the tire off and then have a friend help but it's right there if you look. I tried from under the car with a small ratchet at the top bolt and couldn't do it and was going to give up. Then I took off passenger tire and it was staring at me! Again some threads have mentioned taking tire off but then still mention some other steps put i tell ya just look it's in there. Easy