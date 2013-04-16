The SVO Lowdown...

tca7291, yes I can verify the changes. I'm on my ipad at the moment so I cannot post the pdf file I have which verifies the SVO GT40 changes. Later today, when I get onto my pc i'll post the pdf file. I can tell you that the package consisted of an SVO intake, GT 40 aluminum heads (per article posted above), 1.7 roller rockers, under drive pullies, and ring/pinion changes (355 or 373) for an additional $3000.



All things considered that it an awesome deal. Back in the day one would have rolled off the lot with a GT or Cobra that had significantly more horsepower/torque than fatory, could compete w/the F-body camaros, had full warranty, and was installed by Ford techs. That's awesome. Plus, there was also a super charger option for an additional $2-3k.