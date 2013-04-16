The SVO Lowdown...

This is highly interesting and new to me even though this is probably old news to all of you. The car I just purchased (95 Mustang GT), seems to be part of a rarer dealer option called the "Mustang SVO GT-40 Package" part #M-9000-G41. I've heard rumors of this package before. I kinda feel like I found Bigfoot or something. Any comments from the mustang brain trust? Any additional history, etc?

Article: http://www.howstuffworks.com/1994-1995-1996-1997-1998-ford-mustang7.htm
 

tca7291, yes I can verify the changes. I'm on my ipad at the moment so I cannot post the pdf file I have which verifies the SVO GT40 changes. Later today, when I get onto my pc i'll post the pdf file. I can tell you that the package consisted of an SVO intake, GT 40 aluminum heads (per article posted above), 1.7 roller rockers, under drive pullies, and ring/pinion changes (355 or 373) for an additional $3000.

All things considered that it an awesome deal. Back in the day one would have rolled off the lot with a GT or Cobra that had significantly more horsepower/torque than fatory, could compete w/the F-body camaros, had full warranty, and was installed by Ford techs. That's awesome. Plus, there was also a super charger option for an additional $2-3k.
 
I remember those kits.....I actually think I've still got my SVO performance book from that era kicking around somewhere. They were sold as a dealer option, or stand alone. You can actually still buy it today.

The kit consisted of

-GT-40Y Aluminum Cylinder Heads (not the revised GT40X heads)
-GT-40 EFI Lower Intake Manifold
-GT-40 EFI Upper Intake Manifold
-65mm Throttle Body
-Inlet Adapter
-Stainless Steel Shorty Headers
-Roller Rocker Arms (1.70:1)
-EFI Manifold Cover (5.0L HO)
-Strut Tower Brace
-Ring and Pinion Gear Set (3.55:1)
-Intake Bolt Kit.

There was also a GT40 engine package sold for the Fox 5.0L as well. I think the main difference was the use of Iron GT40 heads...and that kit was rated at approx. 270-275hp I believe?
 
Yes, yes. I forgot about the headers. While I do not recall the fox body kits, I did just read that the SN95 kits were rated at 290hp. I'm thinking that the 290hp would equal the straight line performance of the fox body 275hp lol.

If you can scan your old SVO book detailing the package i'm talking about would you please send me a copy and/or post it here? I'll get you my pdf later (have class & work today). My email is [email protected]
 
Were they also doing anything with the fuel system? 290 hp is reeeeeeealy stretching it for 19lb injectors without upping fuel pressure.
 
If I remember, the fuel system upgrades weren't sold with the kit, but I think 24lb/hr injectors and a 190lph fuel pump was recommended in the side bar?
 
That's pretty great! That package really closes the gap between the camaros and the mustang of the same years IMO.
Nearly 300 horsepower from factory on a light package.

Though it kind of belittles the 351w Cobra R.
 
For the unbelievers here is a pdf from the state of CA Air resources board discussing the 50 state CARB certified "Mustang SVO GT-40 package." Furthermore, there is a link I added on the bottom of the second page for further reading. It is by the auto editors of Consumer Guide. It seems that Bigfoot, so to speak, is real. And i thought I just happened to have all Ford motor sport upgrades on my car.
 

Attachments

  • Mustang SVO GT-40 option.pdf
    213.8 KB · Views: 457
It is a stretch indeed. Although, on the 94-95 years it is super easy to address that with a fuel pressure regulator and maybe a 110-155lph pump. I ran 320+ on 155 w/o issue on my old fox body.
 
I'd personally contend that the package netted 320hp at the crank because their was a GT40 long block sold in the Motorsports catalog which consisted of the same components as the SVO GT-40 upgrade (i.e. y303 heads, SVO intake, headers**, stock cam, 1.7:1 rollers, under drive pullies**). However, my thoughts, at that point, would lean toward fuel delivery as NICwoaC pointed out.

** had to be added after long block purchase in order to reach 320hp
 
The 320hp GT40 long block was essentially a stock production long block with GT40Y heads, B303/E303 camshaft. The long block was not offered with an intake manifold, roller rockers, exhaust components, etc. The horsepower figures were based on a carbureted intake and 600cfm carb with open exhaust. The engine was also non CARB compliant.

Here is an old add for the engine

http://www.fordracingparts.com/parts/part_details.asp?partkeyfield=27

The Cobra R utilized the non aluminum GT40 iron heads with 1.7 RR and marine camshaft M-6250-M50. This is what diminishes the 351W's horsepower capabilities compared to the Aluminum headed crate engine. Keep in mind though, the Cobra R made 365lbs/ft of torque at much lower levels than the 302 did.

Remember....all of these engines were built post 1992, when for changed the way they rated their engine horsepower (which to this day still makes little sense to me), so take their "factory ratings" with a grain of salt.
 
Gearbanger, thank you for the link. I see that the hp ratings were w/a E or B cam, and were calculated with EFI componants "320 HP with M-6250-B303 camshaft, 315 HP with M-6250-E303 camshaft when tested with Ford Racing induction kit, headers, and a 65mm throttle body not included". Very helpful link.

Mine car sounds like it has a stock camshaft unless, somehow, the 94-95 ecm can smooth out the idle -which I doubt.
 
Mintsick, do you mean that you want pics of my car? I can take a few for you if that is the case, but I warn you that its quite dirty from this So Cal pollen season, and I have not pressure washed the engine compartment yet. Lemme know...
 
Right, agreed. I'll get some pics of under the hood. You will be able to clearly see FMS parts. However, the "GT" stamp on the heads is small and obscured by wires/hoses so i'm not sure if I can get a clean shot of it. I plan on replacing the lifters this summer so maybe when I take the valve covers off I can get a good pic of the numbers on the head.
 
So, it has a 96 Cobra hood (totally dirty though), Ford shorty headers, SVO intake, Ford under drives, Ford 65mm TB, can't show the Y303 heads yet, nor can I show the ring/pinion. The 1st owner of the car lived on an island off of FL, you can tell from the sand. However, I have not observed any rust on the car aside from the bolts for the strut tower brace (which has been changed to allow room for the manifold).
Hood.JPG
Under Hood.JPG

Ford Shorty Headers.JPG
Ford TB.JPG
Intake Manifold.JPG
 
