The SVO Lowdown...

joetrainer31
5 Year Member
-
- Mar 31, 2013
-
- 845
-
- 352
-
- 104
-
- 47
This is highly interesting and new to me even though this is probably old news to all of you. The car I just purchased (95 Mustang GT), seems to be part of a rarer dealer option called the "Mustang SVO GT-40 Package" part #M-9000-G41. I've heard rumors of this package before. I kinda feel like I found Bigfoot or something. Any comments from the mustang brain trust? Any additional history, etc?
Article: http://www.howstuffworks.com/1994-1995-1996-1997-1998-ford-mustang7.htm
