The tourass

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
Wife's car,04 flex fuel tauras( tourass) 3.0 vulcan. I f*ckin hate it. Leaked oil on drive way for months, I drop the pan replace gasket and I find coolant leaking from WP weep hole. I just replaced it 4 years ago with , get this a warranteed oreilly pump. I'm gonna bite the Bullitt and get a motorcraft pump this weekend. I can't be live all the crap I replaced on this car, it just turned 160,000 miles and it seems I replaced alt.,starter, wp x3( now) injectors,Ma f sensor, a/c clutch,a/c compressor, then a/c compressor,condenser, dryer, some much stuff it's crazy. My stang has many more miles and less shot has to be replaced. Anyone elsewhere their wives car?
 

7991LXnSHO

Our 01 Caravan was good, but used the extended warranty A LOT. It’s about the only time I bought an extended warranty on anything, but I read Consumers Report first. The 05 Caravan (that added Stow and Go, power doors and a DVD) did not take much more maintenance than my Grand Marquis. I was planning on adding at least another 100k to the odometer when it was T-Boned and totaled.
Now the girl’s VW is another story.
That’s too bad about the Taurus. The earlier not-SHO ones kept running until the tranny went out, and still kept running.
 
