The tourass

Wife's car,04 flex fuel tauras( tourass) 3.0 vulcan. I f*ckin hate it. Leaked oil on drive way for months, I drop the pan replace gasket and I find coolant leaking from WP weep hole. I just replaced it 4 years ago with , get this a warranteed oreilly pump. I'm gonna bite the Bullitt and get a motorcraft pump this weekend. I can't be live all the crap I replaced on this car, it just turned 160,000 miles and it seems I replaced alt.,starter, wp x3( now) injectors,Ma f sensor, a/c clutch,a/c compressor, then a/c compressor,condenser, dryer, some much stuff it's crazy. My stang has many more miles and less shot has to be replaced. Anyone elsewhere their wives car?