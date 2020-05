The latest in my exhaust evolution...I replaced my y-pipe with a custom H-pipe. They cut out the y-pipe a bit after the cats and put in straight pipes (with a slight bend after the cats to line up with the rear). Then, just foward of the middle of the cut, they put in a crossover.Here's a video with a few revs and a take-off (this is pre-s/c)It was $150 for the installation and the lad took his time, doing a beautiful job.