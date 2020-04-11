Hello from the U.K., currently under lockdown so not much happening, but, yesterday when I had to move the car to get into the garage/workshop I noticed something different. Up until now as soon as the ignition key is pushed in fully into the lock the “theft” chimes begin and continue until the ignition is switched on, now the chimes are silent until the ignition is switched on. The car still starts ok and moves under its own power, can’t get out in it while still under lockdown. There’s a new fully charged battery on the car so it shouldn’t be that as a cause. Just a bit puzzled.

Bill