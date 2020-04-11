Theft chimes

R

Reckless_b

Member
Nov 1, 2019
37
3
18
61
South Yorkshire U.K.
Hello from the U.K., currently under lockdown so not much happening, but, yesterday when I had to move the car to get into the garage/workshop I noticed something different. Up until now as soon as the ignition key is pushed in fully into the lock the “theft” chimes begin and continue until the ignition is switched on, now the chimes are silent until the ignition is switched on. The car still starts ok and moves under its own power, can’t get out in it while still under lockdown. There’s a new fully charged battery on the car so it shouldn’t be that as a cause. Just a bit puzzled.
Bill
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
N Theft light Stays on constantly SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
T Help - 05 Anti-theft The Welcome Wagon 5
C Theft sign solid; car won’t start. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Shadow Ghost Need Help Theft light stays illuminated 02 mustang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
J 2008 Cranking Issue Anti-Theft Light 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Similar threads
Theft light Stays on constantly
Help - 05 Anti-theft
Theft sign solid; car won’t start.
Need Help Theft light stays illuminated 02 mustang
2008 Cranking Issue Anti-Theft Light
Top Bottom