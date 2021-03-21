Theft Light - Please Help!

Hello everyone,

This is my first post as I'm just joining and I searched but didn't find the specific problem I'm having.

I recently brought my late brother in law's 1995 Cobra home. It has sat for 13= years and hasn't been touched. It had a bad fuel pump and the tank was trashed so I replaced the tank and pump with one from a donor '95 GT. The car has a Vortech V2 on it with the ignition and FPR to match. It looks to be an older MSD distributor and Motorcraft plugs and wires.

I'm getting fuel pressure at the rail but no spark. My dilemma is that the theft light flashes constantly after a few seconds of opening the door. I've unplugged the harness in the trunk at the anti-theft module and the light stops flashing but still no spark. After plugging the harness back in the light returned and after a few minutes, the horn went off and stayed on continuously (not beeping like a triggered alarm) until I pulled the battery terminal.

I've only begun to diagnose it but so far, it leads to the anti-theft system. I plan to replace all the basic tune up parts - plugs, wires, cap & rotor but I'd like to at least confirm that it's not an anti-theft issue.

Thanks in advance for any input!
 

