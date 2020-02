I have a 2003 Ford mustang with a 3.8L V6. The theft light stays on constantly, while either the car is off and the key is out, or running. I've tried the method of looking for codes in the dash. I get the image "dt3842" and then one more push of the odometer button it reads "dtc NONE". I also have a air bag light that flashes when ever it feels like it. Not sure if they are linked in some sort of way?