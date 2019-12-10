Theft sign solid; car won’t start.

chelsrenee

Dec 10, 2019
I’m notcompletely sure what’s going on. I’m hoping it is just in need of a new battery & nothing to serious. I have 2003 Mustang GT.

First, I noticed something going wrong when I would hit my brakes to slow down or holding it at a stop light my entire radio would shut of. Then as soon as I would get the car moving the radio would come on. Seems odd to me. My dad couldn’t think of anything other than wiring maybe being bad. This happened for a couple days.

The car wouldn’t start up the other day. I tightened up the battery terminals. The negative tends to go loose sometimes even though it’s been replaced. I got the car to start after that it was fine for a day. Today, I went to start before work it turned on and as soon as I hit the brakes to reverse the car out of the drive way it turned off. I tried jump starting the car & got it going again made down the road & turned on my head lights & it died on me again.

I had get it pushed back to my house bc it would get power from jump start again. Let it sit without messing with it for a good eight hours while at work. I came back to try to start it & noticed that the theft sign was on but not a blinking it was solid. Car started up but as soon as I went to put the car in a different gear it died on me again. Theft sign isn’t going away. I tried turning it back on & it’s just a stuttering noise. None of the other lights come on the dash (air bag sign) when you go to start up the car. But the radio will come in & headlights work..

I’m not sure what’s going on. I’ve done some googling, but doesn’t seem like anyone is having an issue like this, orone person said that the light stays solid when the batter needs to be changed. Any suggestions?
 
wmburns

chelsrenee said:
I’m hoping it is just in need of a new battery & nothing to serious.
^^^THIS is where you should start the trouble shooting process. Don't cut corners with regard to the health of the battery and alternator.

Howto perform charging system voltage drop test
www.stangnet.com

Howto perform charging system voltage drop test

To anyone else reading any of my posts I usually include the line: Today's cars simply will not run right without a strong battery and charging system! Cut corners here at your own risk I'm a big believer in starting with the basics. As such I...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com

Next follow the information in the "crank with no start" check list. Pay special attention to the part about testing fuse F2.34, F2.2, F2.8

1996+ Crank with no start check list

1997 mustang wont ignite - Ford Mustang Forum

1997 mustang wont ignite 4.6L Tech
www.allfordmustangs.com
 
octagon8

I had the same problem, thought it was the PATS system and tried my other key. I could not see it from the outside, but one of the three wires on my negative battery terminal was corroded. I had to cut it back and clean it and installed a new terminal. It fixed my problem, hope it helps you.
 
