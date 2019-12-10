Theft sign solid; car won’t start.

I’m notcompletely sure what’s going on. I’m hoping it is just in need of a new battery & nothing to serious. I have 2003 Mustang GT.



First, I noticed something going wrong when I would hit my brakes to slow down or holding it at a stop light my entire radio would shut of. Then as soon as I would get the car moving the radio would come on. Seems odd to me. My dad couldn’t think of anything other than wiring maybe being bad. This happened for a couple days.



The car wouldn’t start up the other day. I tightened up the battery terminals. The negative tends to go loose sometimes even though it’s been replaced. I got the car to start after that it was fine for a day. Today, I went to start before work it turned on and as soon as I hit the brakes to reverse the car out of the drive way it turned off. I tried jump starting the car & got it going again made down the road & turned on my head lights & it died on me again.



I had get it pushed back to my house bc it would get power from jump start again. Let it sit without messing with it for a good eight hours while at work. I came back to try to start it & noticed that the theft sign was on but not a blinking it was solid. Car started up but as soon as I went to put the car in a different gear it died on me again. Theft sign isn’t going away. I tried turning it back on & it’s just a stuttering noise. None of the other lights come on the dash (air bag sign) when you go to start up the car. But the radio will come in & headlights work..



I’m not sure what’s going on. I’ve done some googling, but doesn’t seem like anyone is having an issue like this, orone person said that the light stays solid when the batter needs to be changed. Any suggestions?