Then and Now!

CHILL347

CHILL347

I could barely beat on it while driving.
Oct 27, 2019
24
21
13
33
Beaumont, Ab
Lets see those before and after pictures. When you bought your ride and how it sits now.

I'll start, bought mine in 2005 and I've still got it. Here's before and after of car and engine bay. As far as numbers go, 209whp on the dyno back then. 370whp now.

IMG_5597.JPG
IMG_5598.JPG
IMG_5599.JPG
IMG_5600.JPG
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
Any way to tell if my car is modified?
Replies
64
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Ernsay
E
G
Progress Thread 1970 302 Fastback Restoration
Replies
0
Views
237
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
German Dude
G
K
Fox Should I/would you still use single after market gauges?
Replies
5
Views
477
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
kendawg73
K
P
Electrical Un-tucking wiring harness. HELP
Replies
13
Views
972
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
John Dirks Jr
John Dirks Jr
R
2004 Mustang 3.9L V6 Leaking Fluid or Oil
Replies
2
Views
313
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
ROBERTOS2004Mustang
R
Top Bottom