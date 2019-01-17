Once I got the car running the first time. I started working on the interior of the car. I went ahead and pulled everything out of the car except for the dash. The door locks didn't work, so I replaced the door actuators and the truck release actuator. This kinda got everything working. Someone at some point had the great idea to shave the door locks off and the truck lock off... A really crappy aftermarket alarm had been installed that worked as a key-less entry. All the relays had gone bad. After a lot of wire chasing I got it back to stock configuration and the doors and trunk lock as normal. Dont lock the doors and get out though. You cant get back in. I've got to reinstall a key-less entry at some point down the road.



The inside of the car was just gross. I ended up washing and de-greasing everything. It makes it easy when everything is out of the car and you dont have to worry about getting something wet. I ordered all new door gaskets and seal, truck seals, sunroof seals, carpet, armrest pads, center console pad, trunk carpet, rear seat carpet, door handle cups, window belting, and tons of other little things here and there. I also had a new headliner made.



All the plastic was washed, and degreased. I pulled everything out of the car. The black stuff was painted back SEM trim black. Everything else was painted SEM Ladera (kinda gray). The car was titanium, but it looked terrible and I just liked this color.



I washed the factory carpet pad multiple times as it was much thicker than the one on the back of the replacement carpet. When I installed the new carpet I put the old pad down first. Then slowly reinstalled all the plastic bits and the rest of the interior. I'll post some pics later.