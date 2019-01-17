Olivethefet
So I bought a 90 GT back last May and I've been steady working on it as much as I can as time permits. So far a lot of people on the forum here have been a big help sorting out issues here and there. I'm no car expert by a long shot but I'm not afraid to jump in and try to figure things out. Good thing is this is a hobby car. My wife has dubbed it "Therapy Car" for good reasons. When I bought the car it was advertised as a 90 GT 5 speed, grey interior, 347, BBK SSI intake, long tube headers, MSD ignition, MSD distributor, and all the "goodies", whatever that meant. Oh, it wasn't running. It needed a fuel pump. To date I've had it running several times. I have yet to do anything with the fuel pump... I'm starting this thread to add my story to the mix and with a little luck something in here might help someone else out down the road.
The goal of the car is for fun. No drag racing or serious street racing. I had a 90 GT automatic as a teenager in high school back in the actual 90s. Loved the car but always wished it was a 5 speed. Bought this one because it is a 5 speed and if the extras under the hood turned out to be worth something, all the better. At the moment I'm trying to get the car to a point I feel good about driving it around and constantly worrying that it's going to leave me stranded. Long term goals are to really sort out the engine, fix some crappy body work, make a lot of ride updates, and to paint it.
I've found lots of interesting "work" done to the car, and I would not be shocked to find out the engine is stock except for bolt on parts. That's fine for now.
There are lots of things for me to add to this post to get it up to speed. Over the next few days or weeks I'll do that. For now I'll throw up some pics of when I got it home.
I wish I had taken more pictures along the way, but I'll just have to describe some of the adventure.
