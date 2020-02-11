Thermal clutch fan recommendations for 1966 Mustang w/ 289

Newbie to this site. Looking forward to learning more about my car w/ you guys. So, I have a '66 Mustang convertible w/ 289, C4, and AC. It's in great shape, but want to focus on a lot of the weak links this coming year. The one in my cross hairs now is the radiator fan. The current stock radiator is only a year old and I want to keep the car looking era-correct. But curious about the best fan to put on it. I'm not interested in electric fans and aluminum radiators at the moment. The current radiator does OK, but I'd like to increase airflow and reduce fan noise as much as possible. I used to have a '68 Cougar (302) and a '66 GTO (455) with thermal clutch fans and they never had an issue.



What manufacturer and specific product do you recommend for my '66? I have a shroud with an 18.5" opening. Need a fan and a thermal clutch. Thanks all!