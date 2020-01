Thermostat Housing- leak that wont stop

Hi @LILCBRA quite an honor to be considered a 2.8 expert.The link you posted is great, I actually wasn't aware Dorman started making the front lower and the upper housing too. Dorman is the only manufacturer still making these parts @JordaninTX , brighter side they're decent quality.You're probably getting leaks because the bolts are weak, and the threads in the rear housing don't allow you to tighten enough because they're stripped out and corroded.There are quite a number of parts all sandwiched together by those 3 skinny bolts. The order of parts is front housing, front gasket, thermostat, thermostat seal, water pump housing, water pump gasket, timing cover, rear housing gasket, rear housing. Lots of opportunities for leaks.In addition to front or rear housing (rear is most important as that has the threads for the bolts in it), you'll want the various paper gaskets (I typically cut my own from material I get at the parts store) as RTV usually won't work too well in place of paper gaskets in the cooling system.Replace the bolts too, if yours are corroded or weak (they are). They're M6x70 and M6x90 bolts, they won't be at the hardware store.