Thermostat Housing- leak that wont stop

A friend (who is a mechanic) and I have just finished putting new gaskets on my 2.8 motor. The thermostat housing is essentially a sandwich between two gaskets. You know what I'm talking about if you've ever taken one apart. The problem is, it will NOT stop leaking. He took it apart 3 separate times. The final time, we ditched the gasket and just used gasket maker. It went from a constant stream, to about a half-dollar size puddle after shutting it down. The surfaces have all been filed clean. The gasket maker was allowed to set up over night before fluid was introduced.



Does anyone make all the pieces aftermarket that's good quality? Or does anyone have a NOS set up? If it's taken apart again, I want it to be fixed with different parts. I would appreciate any help on this!