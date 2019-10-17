Thermostat Housing- leak that wont stop

J

JordaninTX

Member
Jul 1, 2019
11
6
13
26
Texas
A friend (who is a mechanic) and I have just finished putting new gaskets on my 2.8 motor. The thermostat housing is essentially a sandwich between two gaskets. You know what I'm talking about if you've ever taken one apart. The problem is, it will NOT stop leaking. He took it apart 3 separate times. The final time, we ditched the gasket and just used gasket maker. It went from a constant stream, to about a half-dollar size puddle after shutting it down. The surfaces have all been filed clean. The gasket maker was allowed to set up over night before fluid was introduced.

Does anyone make all the pieces aftermarket that's good quality? Or does anyone have a NOS set up? If it's taken apart again, I want it to be fixed with different parts. I would appreciate any help on this!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


J

JordaninTX

Member
Jul 1, 2019
11
6
13
26
Texas
Where would you recommend buying a quality housing? I'm new to this motor and I don't know who sells quality parts.
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
1,386
482
124
48
Marietta, Ga
If you can pick one up from whomever you choose I'd think anyone would suffice. Chances are there are only a couple manufacturers at best who are reproducing these. I'm no authority on the 2.8 though, so I'm sure someone else can give you a better answer than that. I'll defer to @jozsefsz - I think he's our resident 2.8 expert! ;)
 
78mIIman

78mIIman

Member
Dec 19, 2016
21
4
13
23
Unfamiliar with 2.8L engine thermostat gasket/location. Does it sit vertically on the engine? If so..get some weatherstripping adhesive, smear it on the backside of the t-stat, and stick it in place before putting the housing on. Let it sit a good hour. Problem most people (myself included) would have, is t-stat will slide down out of its spot, and as you put the housing on, it will not sit flush with the intake, causing a big leak.
 
jozsefsz

jozsefsz

5 Year Member
Aug 11, 2013
1,118
257
114
49
Cleveland OH Area
Hi @LILCBRA quite an honor to be considered a 2.8 expert. :) The link you posted is great, I actually wasn't aware Dorman started making the front lower and the upper housing too. Dorman is the only manufacturer still making these parts @JordaninTX , brighter side they're decent quality.

You're probably getting leaks because the bolts are weak, and the threads in the rear housing don't allow you to tighten enough because they're stripped out and corroded.

There are quite a number of parts all sandwiched together by those 3 skinny bolts. The order of parts is front housing, front gasket, thermostat, thermostat seal, water pump housing, water pump gasket, timing cover, rear housing gasket, rear housing. Lots of opportunities for leaks.

In addition to front or rear housing (rear is most important as that has the threads for the bolts in it), you'll want the various paper gaskets (I typically cut my own from material I get at the parts store) as RTV usually won't work too well in place of paper gaskets in the cooling system.

Replace the bolts too, if yours are corroded or weak (they are). They're M6x70 and M6x90 bolts, they won't be at the hardware store.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2Blue2
J

JordaninTX

Member
Jul 1, 2019
11
6
13
26
Texas
Thank you for your
jozsefsz said:
Hi @LILCBRA quite an honor to be considered a 2.8 expert. :) The link you posted is great, I actually wasn't aware Dorman started making the front lower and the upper housing too. Dorman is the only manufacturer still making these parts @JordaninTX , brighter side they're decent quality.

You're probably getting leaks because the bolts are weak, and the threads in the rear housing don't allow you to tighten enough because they're stripped out and corroded.

There are quite a number of parts all sandwiched together by those 3 skinny bolts. The order of parts is front housing, front gasket, thermostat, thermostat seal, water pump housing, water pump gasket, timing cover, rear housing gasket, rear housing. Lots of opportunities for leaks.

In addition to front or rear housing (rear is most important as that has the threads for the bolts in it), you'll want the various paper gaskets (I typically cut my own from material I get at the parts store) as RTV usually won't work too well in place of paper gaskets in the cooling system.

Replace the bolts too, if yours are corroded or weak (they are). They're M6x70 and M6x90 bolts, they won't be at the hardware store.
Click to expand...
Thank you for your information. Is there a certain supplier you typically order these dorman parts from? I’m assuming they will also have the bolts.
 
jozsefsz

jozsefsz

5 Year Member
Aug 11, 2013
1,118
257
114
49
Cleveland OH Area
You can google the Dorman part numbers and pick your favorite merchant - Summit Racing, eBay, Autozone carry or can order them.

I usually get nuts & bolts from Amazon.com believe it or not, just search M6x70 and M6x90. I don't think anyone makes or markets the originals for this engine, generic bolts will work.

Stainless isn't a bad idea considering the environment, also something with a decent bolt-head (a thin phillips-screwdriver bolt-head won't be able to be tightened enough) something like this: View: https://www.amazon.com/uxcell-Thread-Stainless-Socket-DIN912/dp/B01N1EN1KH/ref=sr_1_7?keywords=m6x90&qid=1571392205&s=home-garden&sr=1-7-catcorr
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2Blue2
J

JordaninTX

Member
Jul 1, 2019
11
6
13
26
Texas
jozsefsz said:
You can google the Dorman part numbers and pick your favorite merchant - Summit Racing, eBay, Autozone carry or can order them.

I usually get nuts & bolts from Amazon.com believe it or not, just search M6x70 and M6x90. I don't think anyone makes or markets the originals for this engine, generic bolts will work.

Stainless isn't a bad idea considering the environment, also something with a decent bolt-head (a thin phillips-screwdriver bolt-head won't be able to be tightened enough) something like this: View: https://www.amazon.com/uxcell-Thread-Stainless-Socket-DIN912/dp/B01N1EN1KH/ref=sr_1_7?keywords=m6x90&qid=1571392205&s=home-garden&sr=1-7-catcorr
Click to expand...
Thank you for your help! I will get on it & report back when I have it fixed.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2Blue2 and LILCBRA
J

JordaninTX

Member
Jul 1, 2019
11
6
13
26
Texas
Does anyone have a picture of their lower thermostat housing? I am starting to think the front lower housing has been modified. I am trying to find a replacement but none of them in the pictures look like the one I have on my engine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
jimonlight Coolant System Fun!!! 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
fisher54 Leaky Aftermarket Thermostat Housings 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Killa coolant leaking problem, under thermostat housing 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
C 97 Cobra help with thermostat housing leaks SVT Tech Forum 2
95Cobra302 Leaking thermostat housing 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
Similar threads
Coolant System Fun!!!
Leaky Aftermarket Thermostat Housings
coolant leaking problem, under thermostat housing
97 Cobra help with thermostat housing leaks
Leaking thermostat housing
Top Bottom