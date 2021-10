I have a built 1987 2.3l that has been build and a turbo added. I have a 3 core sve radiator. Im having cooling issues due to the stock clutch fan I believe. Im looking into the electric fan kit from lmr for 289. It only comes for the 302 though. I need a 3/8th not fitting on my thermostat housing to connect the sensor for the fans to kick on what do you guys recommend and is there one I can just buy or do I need to tap mine or will the 5.0 thermostat and housing fit my 2.3?