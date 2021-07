I removed the electric fan from my car and replaced it with a mechanical one. The car does not overheat now but it does not get to even 160 degrees after running for more than an hour. Is it possible whomever installed the electric fan removed the mechanical thermostat from the cooling system? I am thinking I have the same symptoms I had with a and old jeep that had a piece of a broken plastic mallet stuck in the thermostat holding it open.



ss