This thermostat housing is driving me crazy and good thing these gaskets are cheap. I've had 3 different new gaskets in this thing already and it leaks every single time out the bottom. I cant even fire the old 5.0 up. Twice I've used red rtv and once silicone spray. Always leaks as soon as the coolant level reaches the bottom of the housing. Any suggestions? How much torque should these bolts get?



Thanks!

Its my old 86 5.0