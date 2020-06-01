Thinkin about buyin a JDM 2jz.............Houston....we have ignition.

CarMichael Angelo
clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
-
- Nov 29, 1999
-
- 12,530
-
- 13,659
-
- 234
-
- 62
Last edited:
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Thinkin' About Seats
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|23
|Thinkin About More Performance Mods Need Imput /////???????????
|2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
|1
|Roush thinkin about buying a roush.... am i getting a deal?
|Special Production
|2
|Thinkin about spraying off the line
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|15
|thinkin of leaving the windshield molding off, questions
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|12
|Thinkin on a new project
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|9
|thinkin flat black
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|18
|Thinkin of driving to the track like this tomorrow *PIC
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|36
|C
|thinkin about supercharging(v1-A trim)
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|9
|9
|thinkin about getting a cobra, some questions
|SVT Tech Forum
|8
|J
|thinkin about trading the fox for a 4.6
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|3
|Thinkin of sellin the Stang!?!?!?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|4
|thinkin about a 4.6? 96-98
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|11
|S
|Thinkin of ordering these headlights & corners. Anyone try these out?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|14
|G
|thinkin bout sellin stang......
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|10
|C
|Thinkin about this license plate frame...
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|41
|Thinkin about new exhaust
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|6
|Shelby hah what are they thinkin
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|18
|I've been thinkin.......
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|5
|Thinkin about AOD brands... TCI ?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|Thinkin about this Package
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|0
|H
|alright....heavily thinkin about a s/c but is this good or not
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|15
|Thinkin about next car....couple questions
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|1
|R
|So I've been thinkin, might not be good though!
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|9
|Thinkin about a 150 shot
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|39
|thinkin of polishing factory 5 stars....
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|1
|A
|thinkin about sellin the cobra for a corvette
|SVT Tech Forum
|9
|A
|thinkin of sellin the 99
|SVT Tech Forum
|4
|R
|Thinkin' bout going back to stock pulleys...
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|30
|H
|thinkin about joining you tweecer guys
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|20
|thinkin about runing at the track
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|9
|Thinkin bout getting my first bike. Suggestions wanted:
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|15
|Mach 1 thinkin about gettin a Mach 1, some ?'s
|Special Production
|14
|M
|buyin my first 96 svt cobra convertable
|SVT Tech Forum
|9
|F
|buyin 02 gt w/ an s trim and an oil leak
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|4
|J
|Buyin new wheels & tires. Got a quick question
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|Buyin an 03 Cobra in the spring
|SVT Tech Forum
|2
|might be buyin a drag car! woot
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|0
|Buyin AN fittings suck!
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|15
|Potential hazards in buyin used springs
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|5
|R
|buyin another stang...help me decide
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|15
|B
|Buyin 96 cobra vortech
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|13
|buyin a 94/95 what to look out for?
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|22
|W
|Some help buyin my first SN95
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|11
|buyin an old 95
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|14
|thinking about buyin an svo but have a few questions.
|2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
|16
|T
|buyin some wheels...
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|1
|M
|Buyin new tires
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|1
|Saleen Jdm Intake Modified For N/a Cars
|Engine and Power Adder
|0
|S
|GT 500 Fuel System assembly JDM
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|0