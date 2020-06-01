Thinkin about buyin a JDM 2jz.............It’s all about the noise..

There's a guy on one of the classic sites who swapped a 2JZ into a 68. He also did a fox body after that. I haven't been very active on that site for a couple of years, but he was still contributing . Maybe send him a PM and ask how he did it?

www.automobilemag.com

Dream Theater: Gulf Livery 1968 Ford Mustang with a Toyota 2JZ-GTE Engine

Ford enthusiasts get upset when they hear that someone put the wrong Ford V-8 engine into a Mustang. How about a 2JZ-GTE from a Toyota Supra?
www.automobilemag.com www.automobilemag.com

Build thread:
www.vintage-mustang.com

Beau's 68 Coupe

I like to take pictures of my cars and what I do to them, so I plan on using this as my build thread. First things first though, I am not a mechanic. I work on my cars for fun and therapy. I screw things up sometimes, so bear with me. If I do something stupid, be gentle. Here is the car the...
www.vintage-mustang.com www.vintage-mustang.com
 
CarMichael Angelo said:
I read the guys thread...seems like he could be my much nicer brother from a different mother. Does a lot of stuff just like i do.

He’s using an AEM ecu, and a mostly stock engine. It appears that AEM has figured out how to deal with the noise that the two separate CkPS/CmPS create. With people there to talk to on the phone with questions that have experience with this engine.

Seems like justification to buy their 1500.00 box, over the “ email us, and we‘ ll try to get back to you in a day“ DIY group.
Click to expand...
As soon as I posted that I started to get concerned that he might have dangled a participle somewhere.
 
Forgive me if you have went over this, but is there a reason you couldn't have used a stock computer and harness?
 
I don’t want to be an ass Mike . The swap has been a pain in the ass due to the road taken. I have seen tons of these things in cars such as BRZs , nissans , foxes etc without much drama at all . The VVTI also complicated it .
 
The issue he is having boils down to the CAM and CRANK sensor inputs into the ECU, until they are properly adjusted this project will never move past idling.
I have already given an alternative method for the cam and crank inputs that bypass the adjustable LM chip circuits.

this one is a ripoff of the original JBperf board but at half the cost.
 
a91what said:
The issue he is having boils down to the CAM and CRANK sensor inputs into the ECU, until they are properly adjusted this project will never move past idling.
I have already given an alternative method for the cam and crank inputs that bypass the adjustable LM chip circuits.

this one is a ripoff of the original JBperf board but at half the cost.
Click to expand...
Sorry but no,.....that isn’t the fix.

2JZ VVTi cam/crank problems | AEM

Exact same problem, different ecu, has added vr conditioner(s)..still wont rev clean...

( which brings me back to.......2jz=junk)
 
My unsolicited 2 cents is sell the Toyota engine to an import fan and get a Barra to put in since you seem to want to be different with a turbo inline 6.
 
a91what said:
The issue he is having boils down to the CAM and CRANK sensor inputs into the ECU, until they are properly adjusted this project will never move past idling.
I have already given an alternative method for the cam and crank inputs that bypass the adjustable LM chip circuits.

https://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-...0001&campid=5335821607&icep_item=282773596435

this one is a ripoff of the original JBperf board but at half the cost.
Click to expand...
Sorry but no,.....that isn’t the fix.
taco said:
My unsolicited 2 cents is sell the Toyota engine to an import fan and get a Barra to put in since you seem to want to be different with a turbo inline 6.
Click to expand...
you are so far off...the right thing to tell me to do..is throw the fckin junk 2jz in the trash, and put a jy explorer engine in its place.
 
How complicated could it be, Mike ?

We have been there a few times. Are you telling me that you can't do what no one else has done on the internet ?
 
Noobz347 said:
Have you read the build thread? :O_o:
Click to expand...
I don't have time to read 600 pages to learn what I already know. That doing things the hard way for the sake of different is indeed "the hard way". I have done the different for the sake of different or different to prove a point thing before. It costs orders of magnitude more and is a pain in the butt. If you want the car to run put in a 363 sbf, LS swap, coyote crate engine package.... whatever floats your boat. If you want to be different you pay the price in dollars and headaches.

CarMichael Angelo I hope you get your stuff figured out and are happy with your build.
 
taco said:
I don't have time to read 600 pages to learn what I already know. That doing things the hard way for the sake of different is indeed "the hard way". I have done the different for the sake of different or different to prove a point thing before. It costs orders of magnitude more and is a pain in the butt. If you want the car to run put in a 363 sbf, LS swap, coyote crate engine package.... whatever floats your boat. If you want to be different you pay the price in dollars and headaches.

CarMichael Angelo I hope you get your stuff figured out and are happy with your build.
Click to expand...

/cliffnotes

"No"


Just checkin' :neat:
 
Ok...so apparently the wiring for the crank and the cam need to be full length shielded wires and the spark plugs need to be a resistor type. ( I have no idea...bit the interwebs told me so ) They also said that swapping polarity on the cam sensor may help with cam sync loss. Also, changing setting to rising or falling edge may help.

I guess you saw this and tried it already...I saw all the info on that 10k resistor. AEM seems to have noise filtering settings....I don't know ick about them or ms3.

Screenshot_20200602-232316_Chrome.jpg


I'm just trying to help out. Again....I have no clue...just searching the interwebs for anything that may help. I've got a buddy that drifts a 240 with 1jz but has had a few 2jz vehicles that were all stand alone controlled. I'll check with him tomorrow...if he tells me something good I'll post it for you here.
 
It’s a wiring or an ecu issue . Your referenced aem post even says the same thing . Aem and another poster who have the cam and crank setup as mentioned by Aem works . It’s one guy using an a340 and splitting signals between stock ecu and his aem that has an issue .

I know you’re frustrated but hear me out . I have friends with a 2jz in a 86 coupe with a haltech that has made over 800 .
2jz with a Motec in a brz that makes over 800
2jz in a Supra with an aem 500 plus on pump 7 on e85
1.5jz in the Cressida 700 plus with an aem . I’m talking guys who drive their car everywhere when it’s nice out too.

There is certainly a flaw in that cam and crank wiring or the ecu setup itself . The VVTI stuff also is not preferred but guys use them especially big hp drift guys because they are more readily available
 
