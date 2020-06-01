Thinkin about buyin a JDM 2jz.............Think again.

What a freakin disaster.



Whether or not the engine is capable of amazing things in stock form, all goes out the fckin window when it comes time to start it.

It simply cannot be made to run.

You’d think “Hey....This engine has been running for over 20 years, there can’t be any way in hell that there isn’t a solution online for any issue that could, or may come up in 2020”.

But...I Challenge anybody here to find the online solution to getting this piece of sht to run.



You put the thing together..and try to start it......but it won’t start. And then fight the thing for weeks, till you find one guy that put a 10ko resistor on the cam sensor wire...claiming that it solved his problems.



You install the cam resistor, and the thing starts. It runs at idle, but that’s it. it will not rev above idle.



You go back online....This engine is rife with electronic interference. Sync loss is common, yet nobody has the solution. The ecu mfg ( megasquirt) hasn’t got the answer..( from an engine that has been getting aftermarket ecu‘s added to it since the early 2000’s).



The only things you find are from a freakin decade ago.....TEN FCKIN YEARS AGO! Megasquirt was building a v3.0 back then, now we’re at ms3pro.

And...it still doesn’t fix the problem.



New sensors, new connectors, shielded wire...none of that matters....the thing won’t run. Unless you leave it stock.



You find another guy ( from 2018) who put a combination of resistors together to make his sht work. It works for him,...but he’s got an older version of the engine...uses a distributor, non-vvti, different sensors.



Your‘re grabbing at straws since there is NOBODY out there that can single handily tell you what you need to do, or what you need to buy to make this sht work. You go out an buy a bunch of resistors...you cut up your cam sensor wiring, you cut up your crank sensor wiring...there are splices all over the place so you can jerry rig resistors in place....You put a 5.1 ko resistor in-line on both sensors, you bridge a 6.8ko resistor across the signal and ground wires of both sensors...



And attempt a restart.



It all works to about 2k. At 2000 rpm, the same sht that happened right above idle before is now happening 1000 rpm higher.



There is nothing after this.....Nobody has an answer...you’ve just spent 8 k on an engine that won’t run, and if you have to try and figure out for yourself why it won’t,....no support to change that.



DO NOT BUY A FCKIN 2JZ IF YOU PLAN TO USE SOMETHING OTHER THAN A STOCK ECU!!!!

it is a flaming piece of sht.