Thinkin about buyin a JDM 2jz.............two days to a cure. it’s spelled A-E-M.

Ok...so apparently the wiring for the crank and the cam need to be full length shielded wires and the spark plugs need to be a resistor type. ( I have no idea...bit the interwebs told me so ) They also said that swapping polarity on the cam sensor may help with cam sync loss. Also, changing setting to rising or falling edge may help.I guess you saw this and tried it already...I saw all the info on that 10k resistor. AEM seems to have noise filtering settings....I don't know ick about them or ms3.I'm just trying to help out. Again....I have no clue...just searching the interwebs for anything that may help. I've got a buddy that drifts a 240 with 1jz but has had a few 2jz vehicles that were all stand alone controlled. I'll check with him tomorrow...if he tells me something good I'll post it for you here.