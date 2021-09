Thinking about buying this car

Canadian…I’ve seen worse. With that said I’ve seen better. Need more pics to really determine how rough it is. I see a rusted out pic, but I can’t see wheee it is. The engine looks like every gasket on that motor is dry rotted and leaking.At least it’s a 5-spd, but tbh I’d rather pay another $1-2k on a better car. You’ll spend that fixing/cleaning this one up, especially if you can’t do the work yourselfOn a positive note, all that oil probably preserved the car. However, check those strut towers. If there are holes or it looks soft…walk unless you can get the car dirt cheap and do all the repairs yourself