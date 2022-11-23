Thinking about deleting the power steering in my 89

Hello all,



So I bought an 89 Fox a few months ago. It was an automatic and I plan on swapping that out with a T5. Along with this I was thinking about getting rid of the Power Steering and going with a Flaming River manual rack setup or equivalent and wanted to get some opinions on it. For people who have gotten a manual rack, how is it, how much of a pain is it to do slow turns. how is the sensitivity of it.



A little about my car plans as to know what im doing with it:



Car is NOT a daily driver but will be mainly driven on the street and sometime the strip. MAinly a weekend warrior.



car will eventually be turbo'd (if that matters)



Thanks for the opinions