Thinking about deleting the power steering in my 89

tank76

Oct 21, 2022
Hello all,

So I bought an 89 Fox a few months ago. It was an automatic and I plan on swapping that out with a T5. Along with this I was thinking about getting rid of the Power Steering and going with a Flaming River manual rack setup or equivalent and wanted to get some opinions on it. For people who have gotten a manual rack, how is it, how much of a pain is it to do slow turns. how is the sensitivity of it.

A little about my car plans as to know what im doing with it:

Car is NOT a daily driver but will be mainly driven on the street and sometime the strip. MAinly a weekend warrior.

car will eventually be turbo'd (if that matters)

Thanks for the opinions
 
wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Aug 25, 2016
JMO
Don't do it, the only benefit would be for drag racing, the 5-7 hp (maybe less) you gain and few pounds you lose will not be noticed on the street, the effort steering at low speeds will be noticeable.
just for fun, cruise through a parking lot at about 4-5 mph, turn the engine off and turn into a parking spot or turn a corner, keep in mind though, it takes a little more effort to turn a non functioning ps than non power, also tire width, steering ratio and tire pressure effects effort
 
