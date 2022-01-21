Thinking of selling my 95 GTS

Engine:

I am contemplating whether or not I should sell my 95 GTS Vert 5spd and upgrade to a 2016+ GT. So with that said, she runs but I'm having serious valve train noise issues and I am tired of messing with it honestly.Originally purchased for $4250 a couple years back and I just wanted to know what you all think she's worth now with all the upgrades. Much appreciated!3" CAI75 Pro-M MAF (Cal'd for 30#)75 MM TBPorted Upper and Lower Explorer Intake (Big Dogs Porting)30# InjectorsWalbro 255 Fuel PumpAFR 185 Heads1.7 Roller RockersXE264 Comp Cams CamshaftStock Bottom EndBBK Ported Equal Length Headers (Big Dogs Porting)BBK Off Road H-PipeFlowmaster Super 44'sMishimoto 2 Core RadiatorSCT Tuned/Dyno'dHeavy Duty ClutchFRP Aluminum DriveshaftFRP 3.73H&R Sport Lowering SpringsOrange Koni Shocks/StrutsFront and Rear Shock/Strut Tower BraceMM Panhard BarMM Full Length Subframe Connectors (Welded)MM 4 Point Roll BarStifflers Transmission CrossmemberUpgraded Front/Rear Sway BarsPoly Bushings Everywhere (ex. Rear Upper Control Arms)MM Rear Lower Control Arms(Rear) Mickey Thompson 315/35/R17 on 17x10 Bullits(Front) BFG 255/45/R17 on 17x9 Bullits