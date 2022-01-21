Thinking of selling my 95 GTS

I am contemplating whether or not I should sell my 95 GTS Vert 5spd and upgrade to a 2016+ GT. So with that said, she runs but I'm having serious valve train noise issues and I am tired of messing with it honestly.
Originally purchased for $4250 a couple years back and I just wanted to know what you all think she's worth now with all the upgrades. Much appreciated!
Engine:
3" CAI
75 Pro-M MAF (Cal'd for 30#)
75 MM TB
Ported Upper and Lower Explorer Intake (Big Dogs Porting)
30# Injectors
Walbro 255 Fuel Pump
AFR 185 Heads
1.7 Roller Rockers
XE264 Comp Cams Camshaft
Stock Bottom End
BBK Ported Equal Length Headers (Big Dogs Porting)
BBK Off Road H-Pipe
Flowmaster Super 44's
Mishimoto 2 Core Radiator
SCT Tuned/Dyno'd
Drivetrain:
Heavy Duty Clutch
FRP Aluminum Driveshaft
FRP 3.73
Suspension/Chassis:
H&R Sport Lowering Springs
Orange Koni Shocks/Struts
Front and Rear Shock/Strut Tower Brace
MM Panhard Bar
MM Full Length Subframe Connectors (Welded)
MM 4 Point Roll Bar
Stifflers Transmission Crossmember
Upgraded Front/Rear Sway Bars
Poly Bushings Everywhere (ex. Rear Upper Control Arms)
MM Rear Lower Control Arms
Exterior:
(Rear) Mickey Thompson 315/35/R17 on 17x10 Bullits
(Front) BFG 255/45/R17 on 17x9 Bullits
