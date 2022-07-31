Third brake light

K

Kolawithamustang

New Member
Jul 31, 2022
2
0
0
27
New York
Hi everyone, I have a 2000 Ford Mustang. Right once you turn the ignition on the third brake light lights up barely and will always stay on. When you turn the headlights on the brake lights are always on. I’ve checked the bulbs, brake light switch, headlight switch, pulled fuses and the only fuse that made it go off was #41 and it’s for the brake lamp. This all started when I connected the battery again after a motor swap. Also the battery was disconnected for 8 months. During the motor swap the only wiring I touched was in the engine bay. What could this possibly be? Also the car has a remote starter and it doesn’t work because the remote starter thinks someone is always pressing the brake when the ignition goes on. Brought the car back to where the alarm was put in and they said it isn’t caused by the alarm. This started before I put leds in the car.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


K

Kolawithamustang

New Member
Jul 31, 2022
2
0
0
27
New York
1BB91C30-7257-4700-8BD8-1079E67819B5.png

this is what it always looks like with ignition on, when the turn signal is on it gets brighter then it will dim down when it goes off. Have power at brake switch and it is working.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Headlights causing issues with brake lights...
Replies
2
Views
93
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
P
Electrical Center Brake Light Not Working 2011
Replies
0
Views
38
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
palehose
P
PonyGTrider
WEIRD ELECTRICAL PROBLEM
Replies
11
Views
431
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
PonyGTrider
PonyGTrider
J
Progress Thread 1998 v6 mustang no crank no start first time on forum
Replies
1
Views
294
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
DaBard
D
markinms
Intermittent No-Crank Condition
Replies
4
Views
126
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
markinms
markinms
Top Bottom