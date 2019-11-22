Wheels-Tires Third flat tire in a row - finally ordered a spare tire!

Never seen that before. Its the neatest space saving spare ever.
Now ya can limp to the tire store after driving across that job site.
and its prettier that hanging a magnet bar on the front to pick up nails.
 
It's the same diameter as the 19" wheel - so it won't trigger anti-skid. It is thinner so it will fit without pushing up on the floor liner (and I have the WeatherTech floor mat on top of that) .
 
I had to use it yesterday. One of my plugged tires was plugged a bit too close to the sidewall and started leaking air. New tire on order... spare working well in the meantime.
 
