I have a five lug conversion using 95 rear axle, 96 spindals, SN 95 booster and master cylinder and proportioning valve for the rear brakes.Took car on first test drive yesterday, the only problem is right rear brake caliper is leaking. This is the third rebuilt caliper I have installed, the first two leaked as soon has applied brakes with the engine running the power booster. Is this a common problem with rebuild SN95 calipers?