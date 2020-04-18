This is my buddies ride, what could this knock be?

Ok this is buddies car, he picked this car up after selling is 13’ rough stage 3. Car was a 93 clone he picked up, which the previous owner installed a 90-91 motor in it can’t remember. Any ways he followed my track, with the powder coating etc. so he dropped the car off to a friend of his who opened a shop, decided he wanted to go turbo bc of the cost, bang for the buck. Car was in this guys shop for over a year before he finally got it back this mid February. So no motor changes really, has 3 bar heads and stock rockers, e cam, nothing crazy, the previous guys basically tried to clone the cobra motor. The car was supposedly street tuned, idk how much boost was added. Car has been back in his hands for maybe a month. He took it out and played around, tried to mess with a new Lexus F body then took it out on toll roads and let it open up. Came home and car is running like this. He pulled the covers and checked the rockers and said all looked good, nothing cracked or loose. Any ideas?