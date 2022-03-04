I just won American Muscles new year contest, just so happened the first two names pulled didn't call back.
So being this blessed($4,000 store credit) I would like to get parts to build a long block 306.I have tf streetheat already.
The choices are limited to what AM sells, so look and tell me what would you get. I'll pull an explorer motor at pic a part for the base.
