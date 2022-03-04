Fox This :poo: just got real.

I just won American Muscles new year contest, just so happened the first two names pulled didn't call back.
So being this blessed($4,000 store credit) I would like to get parts to build a long block 306.I have tf streetheat already.
The choices are limited to what AM sells, so look and tell me what would you get. I'll pull an explorer motor at pic a part for the base.
 
Noobz347 said:
...and as a bonus AM gets a build thread. Win Win
Click to expand...
Yeah I started believing no one ever wins cause I never see any post anywhere about what they picked.
I'll post what I get for sure.
 
