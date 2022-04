donsbad68 said: I live in oklahoma there are no emission laws, i have a block off plate on the car...........the sensor is still there but i took the three bolts out like stated before in a removing egr thread and explosed the internal plunger. Depending on where that is is what im talking about. With the plunger fully depressed the CEL never comes on.



Do yourself a favor and hook the EGR back up or get a tweecer in order to turn it off in the computer or you're running the risk of detonation. Here's why to run EGR:The EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) system has two purposes, to reduce emissions, and to cool the combustion chamber by adding less combustible gases to the intake charge producing a cooler burn. This prevents detonation\pinging and reduces the formation of NOXs which occur at higher combustion chamber temperatures. EGR increases gas mileage, and EGR does not operate at idle or at WOT so vehicle performance at the track is not affected. Apart from “cleaning up the engine bay”, there are no real benefits to deleting EGR. Also remember that EGR is an emissions componenent, so some states may fail the visual portion of your emissions test if it is deleted or changed.The only way to properly delete EGR is to turn the function off in the vehicle’s computer with a Tweeecer or other tuner. You cannot simply remove the EGR valve and cap off the EGR connections or tubes as you run the risk of detonation\pinging.The computer adds a lot of timing in order to compensate for the less combustible EGR gases present in the intake charge. If you delete the EGR without turning the function off in the computer, the EEC is still adding timing to compensate for the presence of the EGR gases without the EGR gases present in the intake charge causing detonation.Tim