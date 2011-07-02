Thoughts And Opinions On The M-6007-x302 Crate Engine

I have been looking at the M-6007-X302 crate engine and it would be hard to build a daily driver / street warrior engine for that price. With the aluminum heads and all stuff inside for $3650 I don't see how I could build an engine for that. I'm going to be doing a little boosting and I know that Ford says that boosting will void the 1 year warranty. But if you look at the specifications on this engine it looks ideal to do some mild boosting 8 to 10 lb max
Anyone running one of these engines? Or boosting one?
How about some input on this?
Like I'm going to tell Ford I'm running a supercharger. (you bet)
