Thoughts And Opinions On The M-6007-x302 Crate Engine

2000xp8 said: Who knows what went wrong there, but guys get 265rwhp out of p heads with the same parts, so....

You also have to question a guy that pays for a dyno run to see hp knowing his trans is screwed up. Click to expand...

Hey man, don't get me wrong. I'm all for wishful thinking. I've got a set of the GT40X head sitting under my bed right now ready to bolt onto my new engine whenever I get around to it.It's a well known fact that Ford likes to "inflate" their hosepower figures though. They seem to have an odd ball way of measuring power output than anyone else? (Remember the 20hp difference between the '92 and '93 Mustang 5.0L with no other changes made to the vehicle)Look at it this way. The '93 Cobra was rated at what...235hp. The only difference between those two engines is the cam and heads. Now...there's no doubt that the GT40X heads and E-cam are a step up from from the iron GT40 castings and glorified T-Bird cam used in the '93 Cobra....but not to the tune over 100+ horsepower.Real world....the M-6007-X302 crate engine with your average EFI set up is seeing close to 300hp at the crank, than at the wheels.