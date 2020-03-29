Thoughts on this diff cover?

HiI'm looking to replace my rear diff cover and found the following available, close by, for my2003 Mach 1. Any issues with this?Yukon (YP C5-F8.8-S) Steel Cover for Ford 8.8" DifferentialYukon (YCGF8.8) Cover Gasket for Ford 8.8" DifferentialI have 4:10 gears. Stock diff cover.ThanksDan