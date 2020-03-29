Thoughts on this diff cover?

crazyone64
Hi
I'm looking to replace my rear diff cover and found the following available, close by, for my
2003 Mach 1. Any issues with this?
Yukon (YP C5-F8.8-S) Steel Cover for Ford 8.8" Differential View: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B00EHKQIPA/ref=cm_sw_r_other_apa_i_81qGEbHZNT25P
Yukon (YCGF8.8) Cover Gasket for Ford 8.8" Differential View: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0078U9WZ4/ref=cm_sw_r_other_apa_i_32qGEbM7DS4B0
I have 4:10 gears. Stock diff cover.
Thanks
Dan
