Thoughts On Trick Flow #2 Cam

skiwesser11

skiwesser11

Jun 19, 2012
Rock Hill, South Carolina
I can't find anyone who's running this cam to tell me how it is for a street car.

Does any one have this cam or any experience with it??

Sorry 2000xp8, don't jump on me for continuing to talk about this (haha). But I am going with rpm II intake and 80mm mass air. I'll probably leave the 65mm tb for now though.
 

84Ttop

84Ttop

Jul 2, 2009
South Jersey
You will have PTV issues with this if you have a stock bottom end and aftermarket cylinder heads. Honestly need more info about your combo to help with can choice. Goals? Etc...
 
skiwesser11

skiwesser11

Jun 19, 2012
Rock Hill, South Carolina
AFR165's w/58cc chambers. Forged pistons but I'll have to look up manufacturer I can't remember right off, they have valve reliefs and we can cut them so that shouldn't be a problem.
Made 300rwhp 330rwtq with tfs #1, C&L 73mm, and a typhoon intake. So my goal would be 350hp
 
84Ttop

84Ttop

Jul 2, 2009
South Jersey
Not going to pick up 50 rwhp with just a cam change. Not at the level that you are at. I honestly would look towards a custom can. Something tailored exactly to your combo and aspirations.
 
tonydalrymple

tonydalrymple

Nov 27, 2004
Salt Lake City, Utah
Honestly, you'll more than likely just move the power around. Probably move to something like 320rwhp & 305rwtq IMHO.... Dyno graph of a 306 build a decade ago, very similar to what your plan is....
RPMII intake, 70m TB, 75mm ProM, AFR165 heads(58cc), custom cam (.510\.535, 112lsa), BBK shorty headers, off-road x-pipe, Diablo chip, etcetera..... It was good & fun car I can tell you... ;)

20130927_000455_zps30591bd4.jpg
 
FoxMustangLvr

FoxMustangLvr

Oct 14, 2012
Spokane, Wa
I've heard nothing but good things about the TFS #2 cam from people that actually run it. Others that have no experience don't seem to recommend it. From what I know is that it's streetable so long as you have 3.73's minimum in the rear to keep RPM's up enough for good throttle response. TFS stage 2 cam doesn't really kick in till about 1,500-2k RPM's and goes till about 6,200-6,500 rpms.

Custom cams don't seem to be so "custom". If you have typical bolt ons for a street driven 5.0 (which you do, so do I and most people) then these custom cam grinders have already made it before a thousand times and are not going to reinvent the wheel just for you or me. So when you say AFR or TFS with whatever intake and you want to drive it on the street, well, they've been there and done that and that's where off the shelf cams come from. Unless you have a truly unique setup or purpose for your car an OTS cam isn't bad like the TFS2 cam or xe-274HR, etc...

When I called Comp Cams they were shoving the XE-274HR down my throat before I was even finished telling them my HP goals, setup and purpose for my 5.0. I was totally disappointed but realized that most of us are the same and custom doesn't really apply to us.

There is a couple "start up and walk around" vids on youtube with this cam. Just search for it.
 
skiwesser11

skiwesser11

Jun 19, 2012
Rock Hill, South Carolina
FoxMustangLvr said:
I've heard nothing but good things about the TFS #2 cam from people that actually run it. Others that have no experience don't seem to recommend it. From what I know is that it's streetable so long as you have 3.73's minimum in the rear to keep RPM's up enough for good throttle response. TFS stage 2 cam doesn't really kick in till about 1,500-2k RPM's and goes till about 6,200-6,500 rpms.

Custom cams don't seem to be so "custom". If you have typical bolt ons for a street driven 5.0 (which you do, so do I and most people) then these custom cam grinders have already made it before a thousand times and are not going to reinvent the wheel just for you or me. So when you say AFR or TFS with whatever intake and you want to drive it on the street, well, they've been there and done that and that's where off the shelf cams come from. Unless you have a truly unique setup or purpose for your car an OTS cam isn't bad like the TFS2 cam or xe-274HR, etc...

When I called Comp Cams they were shoving the XE-274HR down my throat before I was even finished telling them my HP goals, setup and purpose for my 5.0. I was totally disappointed but realized that most of us are the same and custom doesn't really apply to us.

There is a couple "start up and walk around" vids on youtube with this cam. Just search for it.
I agree everyone says custom cam but I can't see where a custom cam for my setup will make a ton of difference. I've seen some vids but would like to hear from some one that has run this cam which is the same as old crane 224/232 so the specs have been around a while. Again I liked the drivability of the #1 but the #2 had quite a bit more lift and dur (as you all know) and no one around here has a streetable fox mustang anymore.... I may leave the #1 in it. Thanks for all advise.
 
FoxMustangLvr

FoxMustangLvr

Oct 14, 2012
Spokane, Wa
Sorry I couldn't be more help, but I will be more help in a couple months. I have a motor on an engine stand with a TFS #2 cam in it waiting to be installed in my Notch. When it's finished i'll do a review.
 
skiwesser11

skiwesser11

Jun 19, 2012
Rock Hill, South Carolina
FoxMustangLvr said:
Sorry I couldn't be more help, but I will be more help in a couple months. I have a motor on an engine stand with a TFS #2 cam in it waiting to be installed in my Notch. When it's finished i'll do a review.
Me too, I'm hoping to have it ready for myrtle beach mustang week in July. So I should have time. I'm hoping to also keep it under a stock hood, front corner of throttle body pinged it with the typhoon intake so idk if I'll be able to keep hood. If not I'll also be putting a nitrous plate between the upper and lower as well.
 
A5literMan

A5literMan

Jul 30, 2011
Illinois
skiwesser11 said:
What would you guess with a good air meter and long tubes??
Maybe 330rwhp. The intake/cam change will free up a little more power and def move the powerband upwards but I doubt you're going to see nearly 20% increase. But hey some guys get more out of their combos than the norm.
 
2000xp8

2000xp8

Aug 8, 2003
NJ
Mr. Rustypwnz said:
It wont make 350 with those heads though.
Don't be so sure about that. As a TW fan, i'm sad to say more than once now i've see it happen with afr's on a 302.

Although i think 330rwhp is more of a reasonable expectation.

Skiwesser, you aren't going to find many people running the Stage 2 cam, that cam means the engine has been apart so it clears, and if you had your entire engine apart for upgrades very few people would opt for a cheap off the shelf cam.
 
revhead347

revhead347

Jun 14, 2004
Acworth, GA
I would say you are making about as much hp as those heads have to give. I don't think the cam is the right move without doing a lot of work to the heads. The AFR 165 is an entry level head, and the TFS 1 is an entry level cam. That should be about as good as it gets.

I had a TFS 3 in my car once, and it was surprisingly streetable. A number 2 won't be any problem at all with a manual transmission.

Kurt
 
skiwesser11

skiwesser11

Jun 19, 2012
Rock Hill, South Carolina
www.sonnysdutchmill.com
It made 350, although it was real hot on this pull….
23A7E515-F3C3-499E-B1A7-CC57603082CE.jpeg
 
