Thoughts On Trick Flow #2 Cam

I've heard nothing but good things about the TFS #2 cam from people that actually run it. Others that have no experience don't seem to recommend it. From what I know is that it's streetable so long as you have 3.73's minimum in the rear to keep RPM's up enough for good throttle response. TFS stage 2 cam doesn't really kick in till about 1,500-2k RPM's and goes till about 6,200-6,500 rpms.



Custom cams don't seem to be so "custom". If you have typical bolt ons for a street driven 5.0 (which you do, so do I and most people) then these custom cam grinders have already made it before a thousand times and are not going to reinvent the wheel just for you or me. So when you say AFR or TFS with whatever intake and you want to drive it on the street, well, they've been there and done that and that's where off the shelf cams come from. Unless you have a truly unique setup or purpose for your car an OTS cam isn't bad like the TFS2 cam or xe-274HR, etc...



When I called Comp Cams they were shoving the XE-274HR down my throat before I was even finished telling them my HP goals, setup and purpose for my 5.0. I was totally disappointed but realized that most of us are the same and custom doesn't really apply to us.



There is a couple "start up and walk around" vids on youtube with this cam. Just search for it.