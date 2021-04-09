sav22rem22
Feb 6, 2020
109
12
28
19
So I just wanted to make this thread to share something I found when I did my throttle body job in June of last year. Warning: it’s pretty disgusting
This is what the inside of my EGR spacer looked like. In addition to looking absolutely disgusting it was also a huge pain to get off. I would also like to note that a new throttle body completely solved all of my idle creeping issues and the car has ran pretty trouble free up until recently after this job
