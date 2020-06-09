Fox Throttle body problems

Irishkelley1488

Jun 9, 2020
So I just upgraded to a 70mm bbk throttlebody and spacer. The only thing i didnt hook back up is the cruise control cable. For some reason i cant fit the old cable back into the new hole. But i figured it wouldn't make a difference cause i dont have it anymore. Anyway i got it all hooked back up, set my tps at .98 and took it for a spin. Drives completely normal until i step on it.... it doesn't engage. Just revs. Like my tranny isnt catching. Btw it's an aod. Tranny worked perfect before hand. Could it b a vacuum line? I'm completely stumped.
 

