sup guys, im replacing my throttle cable on my 93 5 speed. i understand unbolting everything in the engine bay and then the little plastic piece that fits into the top of the pedal arm. im assuming i manuever my way in there and pop it up and out with a screwdriver? how to i press the new one back in? its quite difficult to reach all the way up there and get any type of leverage on anything. any tips would be appreictaed!