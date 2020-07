Hello, I am new here. A couple days ago my accelerator cable thats attached to the gas pedal snapped and I ordered a new one. My car is an automatic 2004 gt and the only cables that I can find is for manual transmissions only. I'm not sure why manual is specified for these and idk what the difference would be for an accelerator cable. I just got it in the mail but idk how to replace it. Pls help