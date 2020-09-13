Engine Throttle linkage length?

woodsnake

woodsnake

Jan 16, 2007
Hicksville, NY
I have a 68 Cougar, with a 93 5.0 motor that I swapped into it. I have resolved all of the annoying problems that came up with this swap, and have now been able to drive the car under its own power a few times around the block. (Must be mindful of Johnny Law, don't cha know....)
Anyway. Instead of using the fuel injection set up, I went back to a carb. I want it to look at least 'period' correct. So I have installed a 570 Holley, with the lemans bowls, on an Edelbrock F4B intake. Car has great oil pressure, idle set at around 850, initial at around 12 deg. My question specifically is: for people using a similar carb and intake, with the linkage rod, about how much thread is showing towards the firewall? Everything feels great, and I am looking forward to getting it back on the road. But the adjustment currently feels like it is is stressing the spring at this point. I've never used the Scott Drake replacement set up until now, I'm hoping for the best longevity out of it I can get. IMG_1434.JPG
 
