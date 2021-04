I ran my codes the other day and got “Throttle position sensor out of range”. I have been trying to test it today and my multimeter is giving me just 0 for my reading. This is a brand new multimeter. I connected the positive to the green wire (dont have any sewing needles to pierce so I dug out an area with a screwdriver) and I placed the ground on my intake. I turned my key to the run position as well. I must be doing something wrong. Any ideas?