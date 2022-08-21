Throttle Position Sensor Voltage Climbs!

I have several issues going on with my '88 Mustang. The issue I'm working on right now is a random high idle. I've reset the base idle many times. I've cleaned the salt & pepper shakers. I've replaced the IAC valve with a new genuine Motorcraft part. After doing further research, I decided to try the throttle position sensor. The throttle body is BBK so I thought I would put a Motorcraft TP sensor on the car. I adjusted it to .99 V with KOEO, tighten the screw, recheck and it's now at 1.00 V. I loosen the screws and re-adjust it and now it's reading 1.01 V. Every time I check it, the voltage is HIGHER! I did a COMPLETE base idle reset with the car again, got it back down to .99 V, tighten the screw and then watched the voltmeter climb AGAIN. I've gotten readings as high as 1.68 V.

Why is the voltage climbing? Is my PCM bad?

Could this cause the car to idle high at random times? Last week I drove the car and got a red light after 1/4 mile and it was fine. I got a red light a mile later and it was at 1500 RPM. Another red light a mile later and it's still at 1500 RPM. After about 5 miles of driving off idle it finally settle down.

I can't get the car to go into reverse without shutting it off and waiting for the input shaft to stop spinning. When the car is off, I can hear the shaft howling. Is the high idle causing the transmission to keep spinning or is this a completely separate issue?
 

forums.stangnet.com

Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"

Updated 26-Oct-2019 to clarify creeping idle RPM increase as the car is being driven. Many of you are familiar with the "Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs" checklist and the No Crank Checklist. They are very effective in finding and eliminating the problems by use of...
forums.stangnet.com forums.stangnet.com
Read and follow directions.
Welcome to :SN:
 
Yep, I've done all of that, most of it I've done at least twice. :(

Last voltage check before closing the hood 15 min ago was 1.86 V.
 
