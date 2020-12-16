Drivetrain Throwout bearing air gap

Ok guys.. 302 zspec t5 in a 2000 ranger swap.
I've converted it to a hydraulic external slave setup. I have an adjustable pivot ball on the bellhousing. With everything mounted up.and working, the clutch engagement is right off the floor. Thats not going to work for me.

I took the slave off so that the fork is just resting. If I pull the fork back towards the transmission(tob away from the pressure plate springs) ive got about 1/4--3/8 gap. If I adjust the pivot ball out, which will push the fork back towards the transmission.. which I'm "hoping" will give me closer to the middle or so off the floor when releasing the clutch peddle.
What is the normal air gap on the throwout bearing suppose to be at its resting spot? Should I adjust it so that the throwout bearing is barely away from the springs?
 

