Thumps not creaks

Different question. I took front wheels off and sprayed lubricant on all joints, including the spring perches, joints, etc.

Took for a drive and creaks were gone but when going over small bumps, like RR crossing hear thumps like when it is real cold, like freezing and feels like tires are square and everything is stiff. Car runs smooth on good road at 45, 55 and higher. When I push down on front fender no sounds and seems shocks do not bounce or thump, seem smooth.

Could it be springs, shocks or what?