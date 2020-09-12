Thumps not creaks

J

JJHstang

Member
Sep 12, 2018
86
4
8
Fort Worth, TX
Different question. I took front wheels off and sprayed lubricant on all joints, including the spring perches, joints, etc.
Took for a drive and creaks were gone but when going over small bumps, like RR crossing hear thumps like when it is real cold, like freezing and feels like tires are square and everything is stiff. Car runs smooth on good road at 45, 55 and higher. When I push down on front fender no sounds and seems shocks do not bounce or thump, seem smooth.
Could it be springs, shocks or what?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Thumping noise when accelerating 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
0 Thumping sound 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
D Shift thump on highway 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
V Engine 91 LX Rhythmic Thumping sound and high idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
R 2010 GT thumping/shaking up front 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
D 2002 GT - Accelerator Pedal "Thumping" Or "Rattling" SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
O 88' 5.0 Thumping Driveline? Aod? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
W Thumping Feel 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
demented22 thump went turning on radio Mustang Sound & Shine All 6
GT40 2 Thumping noise from front end 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 0
B Thumping kind of noise in front of motor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
jrod2423 motor making a thumping noise SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
M Thumping from rear end - Please help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
A Thump RRR Billet Single bolt Tensioner Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
T Thumping Drivetrain Problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
5 Thumping Sensation Felt During Left Turns Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
T mach 460 - aftermarket HU turn on thump? Mustang Sound & Shine All 2
R Weird Thumping in Driver Floor Board?????? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
Jinx Need help with axle thump SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
T 96 Cobra *thump* SVT Tech Forum 4
BlownStangGT Front end "thump" Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Y 1st gear thump Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
F Thumping when Shifting into 1st Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
tigerpb Better bass w/o resorting to thumping subwoofer Mustang Sound & Shine All 5
A Clutch thump? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
M weird thump from t-loc backend SVT Tech Forum 1
M a/c thumping noise SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
O *Thump* under hood after removal of front swaybar... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
dz01 Manual Steering Creaking Noise 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 12
J Creaking noise turning steering wheel 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
9 Creaking(like a old bed/door) in front end SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 6
jricolcol Clutch Cable Installed Incorrectly 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Hellhorse Creaking Brakes 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
P 2007 GT Grinding/creaking noise in rear when driving 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
9 odd creaking noise Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Tim Watts Progress Thread 94 V6 Convertible "Creaking" or Knocking from front 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
Nikita2014 Creaking Noise When Braking 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B Mustang Creaking Noise 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
Jordan Warta 1995 5.0 Making Creaking Noise With Hard Left Turns? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
A Help! Creaking Sound Coming From Engine 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
fastford03 03 Gt Front End Creaks And Squeaks 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
H Brakes 2002 V6 Brake Pedal Creak SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
03_TrueBlue_GT Creaking Noise SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
2013 Geee T Why Do Aftermarket Struts Creak? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
B 98 Mustang Making A "creaking" Noise When Going Slow And Turning 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
DavidPR brand new 2012 GT; creaking sound!? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 13
8 Creaking brake calipers SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 24
Snake99 HELP! Squeak / creak from rear of 03 Cobra SVT Tech Forum 0
evolucion311 Squeak & Creak over speed bumps - FIXED SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Pook Creaking Front End 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 19
Similar threads
Top Bottom