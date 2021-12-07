Thunderbird Rear End on a 1968 Mustang

Hi guys,
I'm currently restoring a 1968 Mustang Coupe. It was originally a 6 cylinder and I'm converting it to a V8 and basically everything has to be changed. The only engine I could find is a 351W, C4 Transmission, and a rear end from a 1973 Thunderbird.

First of all I'm in Thailand, there aren't alot of choices here for American car parts so they are not cheap, import taxes are expensive, and existing parts are super rare!!

Anyways... The rear end I found is a 9 inch from a 73-74 Thunderbird. From what I read so far on my Google searches, this rear end is actually 9 3/8 big and I was wondering if it will fit my 1968 Mustang and if any of the components inside are different/compatible with the regulate 9 inch for overhaul?
 

